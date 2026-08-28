Rapid rise for Langstone's Williams

Ian Williams

Williams joined the residential, education, health and commercial building specialist after working with Taylor Woodrow, BAM, and Kier.

Founder and MD Neil Philpott said, "“Ian has made a big impression since he’s joined us at Langstone. His management of the multiple projects that we have underway, as well as the relationships he has and maintains with our clients has really made a difference to the business.

“This promotion is a real testament and it has been great to see how he has thrown himself into the role since he started with us in April, so the promotion to construction director made complete sense.”

Langstone Construction employs 36 staff from its offices at Cardiff Gate, serving clients within South and West Wales and the South West of England. It is currently delivering residential projects for housing associations, with care homes for both private and local authority clients in South Wales.

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