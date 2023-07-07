Rebar authority appoints new chairman

CARES chairman Wayne Terry (l) and chief executive Lee Brankley (r) shake on it

Terry, who is chief executive of the Association of British Certification Bodies (ABCB), replaces Alan Pickett who is retiring as interim chairman. The appointment comes as CARES celebrates its 40th anniversary.

CARES enlists representatives from government, manufacturers and professional institutions to oversee the quality and performance of reinforcing steel in the UK market. It claims to be the world’s leading independent steel certification body

Lee Brankley, CARES’ chief executive, said: “Wayne joins the board and immediately takes the helm as chairman at a particularly auspicious moment in CARES’ proud history.

“We are entering our fifth decade of setting and raising the bar in reinforcing steels, with stakeholders across the world now approaching us to ringfence the confidence that comes with CARES assurance.”

Terry, who has led ABCB since 2019, said: “I have watched with great interest the pacesetting changes CARES has brought across the construction sector in recent years, particularly in the fields of digitalisation, quality, sustainability and the circular economy where CARES’ contribution has been hugely significant across this important industry.

“To be able to work with distinguished colleagues on the board at CARES, and the leadership team brought together by Lee, is a tremendous opportunity and I am thrilled to be joining at this time.”

Since its formation in 1983 CARES has seen its reach grow from just one market in the UK to more than 50 countries globally with over 100 steel manufacturers choosing CARES’ assurance services.

