Recom appoints healthcare projects lead

Sarah Leadbetter

Recom Solutions, a construction project management consultant, has appointed Sarah Leadbetter as head of its healthcare projects team, a new role created to manage the company’s growing workload in the sector.

Sarah Leadbetter first joined Recom in 2017, just two year after the firm was set up, but moved to Turner & Townsend in 2019 as a senior project manager, before being promoted to associate director.

Before she first joined Recom, she had been as an associate director at Deloitte Real Estate, managing major capital projects.

Now back again at Recom, her clients include the Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust and the Northern Care Alliance. Current projects include developing strategies for the delivery of passive fire protection schemes.

Sarah Leadbetter said: “Recom’s culture and alignment with my own aspirations, together with the opportunity to make a difference in such an important sector, made the decision to return to the business an easy one. Since leaving in 2019, I have gained further experience working across large-scale, complex projects, and I’m excited to be bringing this knowledge back to Recom which will assist with the growth of our healthcare offering.”

Recom was founded in 2015 by Jason McKnight and Joseph Dillon and undertakes both construction project management and main contracting work. It also provides consultancy services. It now has more than 30 staff.

Jason McKnight said: “Her return shows that Recom has matured in size and scale since she left. We have seen significant growth in the healthcare sector, with places on a number of public sector frameworks, including NHS Shared Business Services, Fusion21 and Rise.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk