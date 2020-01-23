Re:Construction – a new podcast for the construction industry

Each week Bishop and Taylor chew the fat for 30 minutes, exchanging views about the latest news stories to have caught their eye.

Both men have both been writing about the construction industry for more than 30 years. Now they get to talk about it too.

In the launch episode they discuss developments in the government’s Building Safety Programme, the latest attempt to legislate against late payments and the digital marketing prowess of the top contractors.

David Taylor is the editor of The Construction Index monthly magazine. He is a former features editor of Construction News and for many years wrote the popular ‘Sign Off’ column on the back page.

Phil Bishop is the online editor of The Construction Index, running its daily news service. He began his career with New Civil Engineer in 1988 and has specialised in writing about construction, technology and business ever since.

Download Re:Construction and subscribe now..

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk