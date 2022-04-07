  1. Instagram
Fri April 08 2022

  3. Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 100

Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 100

22 hours Developers’ Pledge, Executive Teams and Safer Stairs

Bishop & Taylor discuss latest developments in funding fire safety remediation, the composition of top contractors’ management teams and RoSPA’s Safer Stairs campaign. They also discuss Liebherr’s decision to stay in Russia despite economic sanctions.

6th April 2022: Episode 100: Listen online  www.theconstructionindex.co.uk/podcast

Re:Construction Podcast: A weekly podcast in which veteran construction industry journalists Bishop and Taylor have a natter about some of the week’s events in the UK construction industry, seeking meaning even where none may exist. 

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

