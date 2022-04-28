Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 103

The battle to dig the UK’s longest road tunnel enters the ‘competitive dialogue’ stage; MPs call for more action on asbestos removal; and Thames Tideway’s twisted chimneys turn ventilation shafts into public art. Bishop & Taylor ruminate on it all in their usual manner.
