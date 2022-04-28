Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 103

The battle to dig the UK’s longest road tunnel enters the ‘competitive dialogue’ stage; MPs call for more action on asbestos removal; and Thames Tideway’s twisted chimneys turn ventilation shafts into public art. Bishop & Taylor ruminate on it all in their usual manner.

28th April 2022: Episode 103: Listen online www.theconstructionindex.co.uk/podcast

Re:Construction Podcast: A fortnightly podcast in which veteran construction industry journalists Bishop and Taylor have a natter about some of the week’s events in the UK construction industry, seeking meaning even where none may exist.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk