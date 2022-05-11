Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 104

Bishop & Taylor reflect on this week’s state opening of parliament and the contents of the promised legislative programme, from planning to procurement. They also discuss the ‘For Sale’ sale that has been hung on the still-great company formally known as Vibroplant. And, five years after tunnelling completed, the Elizabeth line is finally opening for paying passengers. Hurrah!

