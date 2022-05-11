  1. Instagram
Thu May 12 2022

Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 104

18 hours Queen’s Speech, Vp For Sale and Crossrail Opens

Bishop & Taylor reflect on this week’s state opening of parliament and the contents of the promised legislative programme, from planning to procurement. They also discuss the ‘For Sale’ sale that has been hung on the still-great company formally known as Vibroplant. And, five years after tunnelling completed, the Elizabeth line is finally opening for paying passengers. Hurrah!

11th May 2022: Episode 104: Listen online  www.theconstructionindex.co.uk/podcast

Re:Construction Podcast: A fortnightly podcast in which veteran construction industry journalists Bishop and Taylor have a natter about some of the week’s events in the UK construction industry, seeking meaning even where none may exist. 

