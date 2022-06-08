  1. Instagram
Thu June 09 2022

  Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 106

Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 106

1 day Weights & measures, Dodgy ladders and Stonehenge (again) – plus: the Net Zero shortcut

The government is consulting on the restoration of imperial units for shopkeepers. Bishop & Taylor have their views. They also discuss telescopic ladders and the latest news on the A303 Stonehenge tunnel project. But first, tune in to learn the fastest way to net zero…

8th June 2022: Episode 106: Listen online  www.theconstructionindex.co.uk/podcast

Re:Construction Podcast: A fortnightly podcast in which veteran construction industry journalists Bishop and Taylor have a natter about some of the week’s events in the UK construction industry, seeking meaning even where none may exist. 

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

