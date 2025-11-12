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24 June 2026

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  3. Re:Construction podcast – Episode 190

Re:Construction podcast – Episode 190

12 Nov 25 COP 30 and CPD, the price of being a professional

With the latest UN Conference of the Parties (COP) taking place in Brazil, Bishop & Taylor ruminate on aspects of sustainability, including a warning from RICS of “clear signs of fatigue and uncertainty”. They also discuss the trend for construction trades to seek professional status, and whether they are prepared for the lifetime commitment to continuing professional development (CPD) that it must surely entail.
 

12th November 2025  - Episode 190 - Listen online 

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