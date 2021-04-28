Re:Construction Podcast – Episode 60

Bishop & Taylor are joined by acclaimed folk musician Nancy Kerr to talk about her latest work, Tunnellers, and by Dr Benoît Jones, the man from the British Tunnelling Society who commissioned the work. [See also our report Folk singer celebrates the work of tunnellers]

But first they talk to Daren Lester, chief executive of SpecifiedBy, and hear that the proposed Code for Construction Product Information might not be a good idea. [See also our report Product marketing code critic speaks out]

28th April 2021: Episode 60: Listen online www.theconstructionindex.co.uk/podcast

