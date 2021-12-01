Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 89

Bishop & Taylor are joined by Lord Aberdare, who has tabled The Construction (Retentions Abolition) Bill in parliament. Our hosts also discuss developments in the campaign for mandatory builders’ licences, and the feasibility studies for a Stranraer-Larne fixed link, both of which now look dead in the water.

