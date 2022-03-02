  1. Instagram
Thu March 17 2022

Re:Construction Podcast - Episode 95

2 Mar Situation Vacant, Pallets and PFI

Bishop & Taylor discuss the vacant chair at the Construction Leadership Council, the Pallet Loop scheme and the lurking perils of expiring PFI contracts.

2nd March 2022: Episode 95: Listen online  www.theconstructionindex.co.uk/podcast

Re:Construction Podcast: A fortnightly podcast in which veteran construction industry journalists Bishop and Taylor have a natter about some of the week’s events in the UK construction industry, seeking meaning even where none may exist. 

