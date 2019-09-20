  1. Instagram
Construction News

Fri September 20 2019

Record results for United Living

2 hours United Living, the maintenance and new housing contractor, has filed record financial results for its final independent year.

United Living was taken over by utilities and property services contractor Fastflow Group in June but for the year ending 31st March 2019 it made a pre-tax profit of £3.5m, up from £1.9m the previous year.

Turnover for the year was up 15% at £275m (2018: £240m).

EBITDA rose by 8% to £11.5m (2018: £10.7m) and cash balances have increased from £20.6m to £33.3m.

Fastflow Group chief executive Neil Armstrong said: “We are delighted with the continued sustainable growth of United Living, which is a testament to the hard work and commitment of all of our people. The enlarged group will provide more opportunities for further progress.”

