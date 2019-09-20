Record results for United Living

United Living was taken over by utilities and property services contractor Fastflow Group in June but for the year ending 31st March 2019 it made a pre-tax profit of £3.5m, up from £1.9m the previous year.

Turnover for the year was up 15% at £275m (2018: £240m).

EBITDA rose by 8% to £11.5m (2018: £10.7m) and cash balances have increased from £20.6m to £33.3m.

Fastflow Group chief executive Neil Armstrong said: “We are delighted with the continued sustainable growth of United Living, which is a testament to the hard work and commitment of all of our people. The enlarged group will provide more opportunities for further progress.”

