Record year for Jackson and parent

Ipswich-based Jackson Civil Engineering grew turnover by 16% in 2024 to reach £140.5m (2023: £120.6m). Pre-tax profit was up 48% to £8.3m (2023: £5.6m).

With operating profit improving from £5.2m to £7.6m, the operating margin reached 5.5%.

“Given the pressures that have been seen across the industry with regards to the availability of people, plant and resource this once again represents an extremely satisfying year’s trading,” finance director Trevor Dixon write in the company’s annual report. “The financial and operational controls that have been in place across the business and the ability for the business to flex in response to the changes in the marketplace and adapt accordingly has been key to the ongoing success and growth of the business.”

Parent company One Group Construction, which also includes Emmitt Plant and various SHE companies, turned over £203.1m in the year to 31st December 2024 (2023: £166.8m) and made a pre-tax profit of £12.0m (2023: £5.5m).

At year-end One Group Construction had cash reserves of £47m (2023: £36m) and net assets of £31.8m (2023: £26.1m).

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