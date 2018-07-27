Recruitment event for HS2

Murphy is looking for people to work with it on the northern enabling works section of HS2 Phase 1, between Leamington Spa/Handsacre and the Birmingham Spur.

Project director Stuart Robertson said “We are looking for suppliers for a wide range of services such as hedgerow clearance, ground and surfacing services, hauliers, catering and office supplies, security, accommodation and local labour. It’s a real opportunity to come and meet the team and get an idea what we’re looking for, and then be part of a major engineering project.”

The team will construct several packages of civil highways and utilities infrastructure projects over the coming year, working for the Laing O’Rourke / Murphy Joint Venture on behalf of HS2. Work has already begun and the larger schemes are scheduled to start before the end of the year.

The event starts at 1pm for suppliers and is followed at 6pm by the recruitment event, for people interested in vacancies and job opportunities as part of this project. Likely vacancies include apprentices, project managers, planners, engineers and more.

Suppliers wanting to attend should register by emailing Neil Hoddle at neilhoddle@murphygroup.co.uk and those interested in working on the project should search www.murphygroup.co.uk/careers, using LME as the keyword.