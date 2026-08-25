Recycled glass panel homes get go ahead

The project, near VASO Global's HQ, aims to show that the panels can efficiently deliver affordable, low energy cost, low carbon homes which are efficient to keep cool in summer and warm in winter.

The project has benefitted from support from a range of national and local partners, including South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE) – the region’s economic and community development agency.

The Closeburn homes are designed to be available for residents, young and old, from the local area looking for attractive, thermally comfortable, safe, cheap-to-heat and to cool homes at affordable rents.

Eddie Black, VASO Global’s co-founder and CEO, said: “We are delighted that Dumfries and Galloway Council has granted planning permission for the Closeburn development – it’s a real milestone moment for VASO.

“VASO Global has been three years in the making and Closeburn marks the first of many developments across the world which will utilise this solution.

“We are really proud that a product made in Scotland starts its journey right here on home soil in a country renowned for its pioneering innovations. It’s a really exciting moment for us all.

“VASO’s thermally efficient, affordable housing solution, delivered quickly, efficiently and economically, will create the quality homes which residents deserve.

“This innovation allows us to design homes for the future which are thermally comfortable in all conditions. The VASO build solution is cheap to heat and to cool meaning residents keep cool from the summer heat, as well as keep warm in winter.

“We engaged early on with those involved with the construction industry and we are pleased that Dumfries and Galloway Council has seen the potential of VASO and has given this scheme the go-ahead.

“It shows the value of us listening and being flexible when it comes to understanding what is required by stakeholders, including governments, councils, housing bodies, environmental organisations, and communities, and also believing in a solution which brings so many benefits to society including to residents and the planet.”

The VASO panels for the homes will be manufactured and constructed off-site at the company’s new 60,000-square-feet manufacturing site at Irongray Park, Dumfries, flat-packed, and reassembled on site.

South of Scotland Enterprise commissioned a feasibility report for development of the Closeburn site, as a partnership between Nith Valley Leaf Trust (NVLT), South of Scotland Community Housing and VASO Global.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk