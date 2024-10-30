Red books £35m of Bristol work

Moon Street student accommodation scheme is designed by Angus Meek Architects

Red Construction has won a £20m student accommodation scheme as well as the biggest façade remediation project in the southwest.

RedOak Property has instructed Red Construction South West to deliver a student accommodation scheme on Moon Street, in the Stokes Croft Conservation Area, Bristol’s cultural quarter. The project has been designed by Bristol-based Angus Meek Architects to provide 184 student rooms across five stories, with retail at street level.

Technical specifications of the design include a bespoke light gauge steel frame with cranked steel sections to form a stepped-back mansard roof. The substructure of the building will consist of piled foundations at a depth of eight metres, using the shallow underlying bedrock, with Red reinstating traditional cobbled streets around the development.

The Moon Street student accommodation scheme has been designed with a recessed courtyard and twin pitched roof areas, replicating the original silhouette of the Stokes Croft School that occupied the site from 1772, until it was destroyed in the 1941 Blitz.

Red Construction South West has also been appointed to deliver £15m-worth of fire safety remedial works across three key buildings in Bristol city centre. Across the three buildings, Red South West will undertake cladding remediation to more than 400 flats, marking the biggest scheme of its type in the region. The three buildings – The Crescent, 10 Harbourside and Panoramic – are managed by property agent Hillcrest.

Derek Quinn, executive director of Red Construction South West, said: "Our management team have lived and worked in the southwest for many years, so they have a real respect for the area and its heritage. Working on projects like the Moon Street development and façade remediation projects is a personal investment for us and we’re so pleased to be a part of such major regeneration schemes in the Stokes Croft Conservation Area and wider harbour area of the city.”

Since launching in 2021, Red South West has grown to more than 40 employees.

RedOak Property development director Adam Scott-Avis added: “Red Construction South West are highly regarded in the region for their expertise and the quality they provide, making them an ideal partner to deliver the Moon Street scheme. We have worked closely and collaboratively with Red South West throughout the preconstruction period and feel confident the project is in safe hands. It’s very important on a project like this to ensure we curate a team that’s in touch with the local community, with project members who understand the significance of the area and who will be proactive in preserving its unique personality.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk