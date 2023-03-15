Red Construction lands Surrey office job

Richmond's Eton House is to be renamed Explore

Eton House, on Paradise Road in the centre of Richmond upon Thames, was bought for a reported £12.9m by Barwood Capital in November 2021.

Empty of tenants, it is now getting a 45,000 sq ft refurbishment, with energy performance improvements and an additional top floor with a roof terrace.

Barwood is renaming the building ‘Explore’ and is pitching the building at future tenants as “a more elevated office experience”.

Mark Iori, operations director at Red Construction London, said: “The redevelopment of Explore is a strong representation of what RED Construction London does best, with sustainable construction and functional reimagination of spaces, something our team is well versed in. We will be creating an environment that evolves the workplace, embedding employee mental health and well-being focuses in its design. That reflects our company culture, so we are thrilled to be working with Barwood Capital on this project.”

Barwood Capital asset management director Adam Smith added: “Demand for high-quality office space in the capital continues to grow and the redevelopment of Explore will offer an ideal HQ for forward-thinking businesses. Red Construction London’s track record and redevelopment portfolio was a major factor for the company’s appointment on this project, and we are looking forward to watching them bring the new building to life.”

