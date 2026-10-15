Red Rhino goes to Grand Cayman

Garland is developing a residential subdivision in East End, Grand Cayman. Work on site required excavation of substantial quantities of limestone, on an island where aggregates are in short supply.

Rather than treating this material as waste and importing aggregate for the development, Garland Development purchased a Red Rhino 5000+ to process the excavated material and reuse it where suitable.

Aggregate is expensive on the island and some is imported from neighbouring countries, making the ability to produce usable material from rock already being excavated on the development particularly valuable. For Garland Development, every tonne of suitable aggregate produced on site represents material that does not have to be purchased and transported to the island.

The choice of the 5000+ was driven by the practical demands of the development. Garland Development wanted a crusher compact enough to move around the site while still being capable of handling the hard material encountered during excavation.

Red Rhino targetted conditions like this with the design of the 5000+. The machine has a 500mm x 250mm jaw aperture and instant hydraulic jaw adjustment allows the output size to be set between 20mm and 100mm. At just 1,665mm wide, it can access sites where space is restricted.

The 5000+ also features a hydraulically driven vibrating feeder, operated via the machine’s wireless remote-control handset. Dust suppression is fitted as standard, using fine water spray nozzles that operate from standard domestic hose pressure.

For Garland Development, the ability to move the crusher around the subdivision and operate it alongside existing equipment was a key consideration. A much larger crusher would have brought additional logistical demands, whereas the 5000+ provides the mobility and compact footprint required for the project.

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