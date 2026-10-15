Travis Perkins launches Scope 3 calculator

Phil Monkman led development of the tool

Under the Greenhouse Gas Protocols, Scope 1 covers direct emissions from within a business, Scope 2 tracks indirect emissions from energy uses, and Scope 3 covers all other indirect emissions. This last scope has traditionally been hard to track. From January 2027 however, the FCA may make it a requirement that listed companies disclose all embodied carbon throughout the supply chain, and there is an expectation that private companies will follow suit in 2028.

Travis Perkins has now mapped material weights in tonnes and kilograms, and applied a precise CO2e figure to more than 120,000 products, using manufacturer’s EPD data where it exists and drawing from recognised industry datasets elsewhere.

This simplified the reporting process, automatically transforming complex, fragmented data into clean, auditable and report-ready Scope 3 information.

Connect is currently being rolled out at Travis Perkins, CCF, Keyline, BSS and Travis Perkins Managed Services.

The platform was designed and built by a team led by Phil Monkman from Travis Perkins Group company and interiors specialist, CCF.

Monkman said, “Up to now, the only way to get really accurate carbon data has been for the subcontractor to download delivery tickets and invoices and manually input the information, line-by-line. For some this could mean inputting up to 3,000 data points a month, just for carbon reporting.

“Before Connect we don’t believe that there was a product available to the construction industry which provided an accurate, automated and comprehensive breakdown of the embodied carbon values of individual materials, aligned to a single value. Now, both contractors and subcontractors can save hours of admin time manually inputting and verifying figures.

“This can be leveraged on active projects, providing clear carbon values. This is particularly important as there are risks of fines and penalties for non compliance and estimates can be some way from reality – one contractor’s estimate was some 60% lower than the actual figure.”

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