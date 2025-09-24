Red squirrels threatened by Welsh energy farm

Red squirrels are endangered in Wales [photo: Grace Hunt]

The Wildlife Trust of South & West Wales (WTSWW) has launched a campaign in response to a proposed energy park development that it says threatens to destroy at least 40 hectares of forest that is home to one of the last red squirrel populations in Wales.

It is trying to block Galileo Empower’s proposed Bryn Cadwgan Energy Park that would occupy 1120 hectares near Lampeter and Llanwrtyd Wells. The proposed development includes 19 wind turbines of up to 230-metres maximum blade tip height, 12MW of ground mounted solar photovoltaic panels and a 50MW battery energy storage system (BESS).

The proposed development is currently at the statutory pre-application consultation stage and Galileo Empower aim to submit the final application to Welsh government before the end of this year.

WTSWW argues that if the development were to go ahead, the clearing of trees in the Bryn Arau Duon Forest would destroy and fragment red squirrel habitat. This along with disturbance from construction would force any surviving red squirrels into the wider area, making them vulnerable to the fatal squirrel pox virus carried by grey squirrels as well as predators.

Red squirrels have suffered huge declines in the last 100 years, driven by competition and disease from non-native grey squirrels, as well as loss of habitat. They are classified as endangered in Wales, meaning they are at risk of extinction.

Once a common sight, there are now just three populations of red squirrels remaining in Wales. The population in mid-Wales is the only one to currently exist without introductions of captive bred or translocated animals to reinforce the population.

Adam Dawson, conservation officer at WTSWW and head of the Mid Wales Red Squirrel Partnership (MWRSP), said: “Our cameras have captured wonderful insights into the lives of these secretive squirrels and show what a stronghold this area is for this endangered species. Many have an affinity to these animals, especially in the local community, and it’s been inspiring to see how many people have got behind the campaign so far.”

WTSWW chief executive Sarah Kessell said: “The trust understands the necessity for renewable energy developments, especially in the climate crisis we are facing, but we believe that development should not come at the expense of nature. All development must be located, designed and delivered in a way that contributes to nature’s recovery, not its decline. We’re in a biodiversity crisis with one in six species at risk of extinction in Wales. We can’t risk losing another iconic species from our landscape.”

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