Reds10 starts groundworks at Baker Barracks

Groundworks under way at Baker Barracks for the new single living accommodation [© MoD Crown Copyright]

Main contractor Reds10 has started groundworks for three new SLA blocks at Baker Barracks.

The prefabricated blocks will provide en-suite accommodation for 315 be army personnel: 242 for junior ranks, 47 for senior non-commissioned officers (SNCOs) and 26 for junior officers.

The modular blocks are designed to achieve maximum building energy efficiency, with solar photovoltaic panels, air source heat pumps and a smart energy management system that learns how the building is used so that it runs as efficiently as possible. The project will also provide more than 400 car parking spaces with 20 electric vehicle charging points, increasing parking capacity at the barracks.

The project is being delivered under the army’s SLA programme by the Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) contracting to off-site construction specialist Reds10.

Reds10 defence director Phil Cook said: “Through our close working partnership with the DIO, Reds10 is pioneering advanced technologies and techniques to deliver exceptional value at Baker Barracks. Utilising industrialised construction to design and build innovative, sustainable and high-quality living spaces, we are transforming the living accommodation for the armed forces at pace.”

CGI rendering of the new accommodation block [© Reds10]

Further investment is planned at Baker Barracks under the army’s Defence Estate Optimisation (DEO) programme to support 7 Air Defence Group's operational capability. The infrastructure upgrade, currently in critical design phase, includes an extension to the senior non-commissioned officers' mess facility, additional office space, new storage areas and upgraded secure storage. Construction is due to start in autumn 2026.

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