Reliance Infrastructure picked for greenfield airport in India

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) has issued the ‘letter of award’ for the contract, which covers detailed design, engineering, procurement and construction of the airport, including the runway, taxiways, roads, fire station and lighting system. The winning bid was INR6.48bn (£69m)

Reliance Infrastructure had scored the highest technical score of 92.2% among nine qualified bidders including L&T and Afcons. The airport is to be completed within 30 months from the date of issue of letter of award (LoA).

The new airport is being constructed at a location near National Highway (NH-8B) about 36km from the existing Rajkot Airport. The airport is also expected to cater to demand in the neighbouring states.