Remote control tower crane tech comes to the UK

The Skyline Cockpit looks like a simulator but operates a real crane

The Skyline Cockpit, developed by Israeli company Skyline Cranes & Technologies, has the appearance of a simulator but actually controls a real tower crane – a teleoperated ground control unit, they call it.

Radius Group is introducing the Skyline Cockpit to the UK and is seeking to persuade construction contractors that operating a crane from a computer screen instead of a cabin above the load improves efficiency and productivity.

“The operator can precisely identify where the crane’s hook will land, as well as receive indications regarding crane height, load weight, wind speed and direction, work speed, and more,” it says. “In addition, Skyline Cockpit can detect any tower crane discrepancies and immediately address them through preventive maintenance.”

