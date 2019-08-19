Renfewshire to build four more nurseries

The projects are part of a £14m extension and refurbishment programme to support the expansion of nursery provision in Renfrewshire.

The council has submitted planning applications for new early learning and childcare centres in Dargavel, Houston, Lochfield in Paisley and Kirklandneuk in Renfrew.

Plans have also been submitted for major extensions at St Margaret's Early Learning & Childcare Centre in Johnstone and Kilbarchan Community Nursery. In addition, the council proposes creating a bespoke nursery centre at Inchinnan Primary.

The work will help the council meet the Scottish government's target of 1140 fully-funded hours of early learning and childcare for all three- and four-year-olds and eligible two-year-olds by August 2020.

If the planning applications are approved, work on the new-build centres will begin in January 2020, and the major extensions in March 2020.

