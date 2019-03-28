Renfrewshire approves £21m connections contract

Work is set to start this summer on the underpinning infrastructure and environmental upgrades after councillors approved the award of the design and construction contract to Wills Bros Civil Engineering.

The Glasgow Airport Investment Area project is jointly funded by the UK and Scottish governments through the £1.13bn Glasgow City Region City Dea. It will see new roads, bridges, cycleways and footpaths being built to connect into a site at the centre of the emerging Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District Scotland.

The 52ha site next to Glasgow Airport will be the location for the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS) and the Medicines Manufacturing Innovation Centre (MMIC).

Planned infrastructure upgrades include road realignment, bridge construction and an off-road cycle link to prepare the site for its new tenants.

The contract award follows a detailed 19-month tendering process that considered each bidding businesses' previous experience and technical capability before scoring tenders against factors such as carbon reduction, traffic management and fair working practices.

The construction contract award is subject to approval of the Full Business Case by the Glasgow City Region Chief Executives Group.

Councillor John Shaw, convener of Renfrewshire Council's finance, resources and customer services policy board, said: "The Glasgow Airport Investment Area project will deliver substantial benefits to the local economy, bringing thousands of new jobs and cementing Renfrewshire's role at the heart of Scotland's successful manufacturing future.

"It is vitally important that the construction contract provides value for money and is awarded to the right organisation with the skills and commitment to achieve its aims. I am pleased that through the diligent procurement process this contract includes a series of important community benefits, including local job opportunities and I look forward to seeing their impact over the coming years."