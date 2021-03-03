Repeat business for Galliford Try at Milton Keynes hospital

Illustration of the new Pathway Unit

The Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust has chosen Galliford Try to build the new unit, which is part of the five-year expansion strategy for the hospital campus.

The Pathway Unit is designed to provide improved integrated access to primary care, community and mental health services and social care for patients with complex or multiple needs who attend the accident & emergency department.

With 26 beds and 16 assessment rooms, the Pathway Unit is expected to ease the strains on the main A&E services.

The contract comes off the back of the completion by Galliford Try of the hospital’s new cancer centre last year.

Jon Marston, managing director of Galliford Try Building East Midlands, said: “We are delighted that MKUH has entrusted with the construction of this new building which provides a key part of their new masterplan. We look forward to working with them to deliver the high-quality facilities that their patients and the people of the region deserve.”

