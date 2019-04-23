Revised plan put forward for £30m Loch Lomond holiday village

Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park will now consider the proposal.

The scheme, which is being proposed by Flamingo Land and Scottish Enterprise, has been amended in response to issues raised earlier in the planning process. Hundreds of objections had been lodged opposing the previously submitted plans.

The current plans for the Lomond Banks development include a 60-bedroom apart-hotel, 125 self-catering lodges, up to six private houses, a brewery, a leisure, pool and water park area, a hub building, shops and cafes.

Reasons for changes have included concerns about flooding and the relationship between the development and a Grade A listed building, said the letter accompanying the latest plans.

A spokesperson for Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park Authority said: "This application for planning permission in principle is currently in the planning assessment phase. This process had been paused while we waited to receive further information we requested from the applicant in August 2018 to allow us to conclude our assessment. That information has now been received and forms part of the original application.

“All representations already received will continue to be considered as part of the planning assessment however there’s now a further opportunity for people to comment on the proposal in light of the new information if they wish to.

“An application of this scale takes a significant amount of time to assess and determine and we have also received a high volume of comments from members of the public. No determination date has yet been set for this application. Once this has date has been confirmed this will be publicised and everyone who has submitted a representation to the application will be informed.”