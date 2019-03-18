RG Carter starts £39m Mildenhall Hub

Stakeholders celebrate start of work

The £39m Mildenhall Hub includes an enlarged school, leisure facilities, health centre, children’s centre, public library, Job Centre, Citizen’s Advice Bureau and space for Suffolk Police, West Suffolk Council and Suffolk County Council.

Completion is expected in 2020.

It is considered a landmark community service integration project for the government’s One Public Estate initiative. Funding for the project is coming from Forest Heath District Council, the Department for Education, Suffolk County Council, Academy Transformation Trust, Sport England and Suffolk Police.

Forest Heath District Council leader James Waters said: “The Hub represents a unique and wonderful opportunity not just for education, leisure and health but for better collaboration between all public services. It’s the blueprint for the future and I can’t wait to see it up and running.”

James Wilson, director and general manager at RG Carter said: “It’s great to be able to provide local communities with a new purpose-built environment, which matches the council’s vision for the very best services and support across the region.”