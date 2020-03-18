  1. Instagram
Thu March 19 2020

RIBA announces shortlist for Rwandan ‘green city’

21 hours The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has announced a shortlist of five firms in a design competition for the Green City Kigali development in Rwanda.

The shortlist has been announced on behalf of Rwanda’s Green Fund (Fonerwa), KfW Development Bank and the Green Climate Fund (GCF).

RIBA Competitions is organising the competition to identify a designer to undertake the feasibility study and masterplan for a 600ha site in the Kinyinya Hill area of Kigali. Construction of the development will start with an affordable housing pilot within a designated project area of 16ha.

The five shortlisted bidders are:

  • Allies and Morrison
  • Dar Al-Handasah Consultants (Shair & Partners)
  • Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios
  • Ove Arup & Partners International
  • Surbana Jurong Consultants

The shortlisted bidders will now participate in the next phase of the competition which encompasses a site visit and briefing session and concludes with the submission of design proposals and attendance at a clarification interview.

