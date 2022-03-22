  1. Instagram
Wed March 23 2022

Ridge recruits new partner

1 day Property and construction consultant Ridge & Partners has appointed Matthew Sumpter as cost management partner to grow its private sector workload in the southeast.

Matthew Sumpter
Matthew Sumpter

Matthew Sumpter joins Ridge from Gleeds, where he spent eight years on mixed-use and regeneration projects for UK and international clients.

“Ridge has a huge amount of in-house experience that opens the door to a lot of opportunities in the private sector,” he said. “It’s always a challenge to grow into new markets but there’s plenty of work to go after in the southeast and we are uniquely placed to deliver.”

He added: “The commercial market is buoyant, having picked up post-Covid. Residential remains active, with London’s prime residential extremely attractive to overseas investors, and we’re also seeing a return for hotels and hospitality – which were hit hardest by the pandemic.”

Matthew Sumpter also sits on the southeast committee of the British Council for Offices (BCO) and is a member of the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH).

