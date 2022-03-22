Ridge recruits new partner

Matthew Sumpter

Matthew Sumpter joins Ridge from Gleeds, where he spent eight years on mixed-use and regeneration projects for UK and international clients.

“Ridge has a huge amount of in-house experience that opens the door to a lot of opportunities in the private sector,” he said. “It’s always a challenge to grow into new markets but there’s plenty of work to go after in the southeast and we are uniquely placed to deliver.”

He added: “The commercial market is buoyant, having picked up post-Covid. Residential remains active, with London’s prime residential extremely attractive to overseas investors, and we’re also seeing a return for hotels and hospitality – which were hit hardest by the pandemic.”

Matthew Sumpter also sits on the southeast committee of the British Council for Offices (BCO) and is a member of the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH).

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk