Ringway trials adaptable maintenance truck

The electric truck has three different bodies that can be attached

Econ has developed an electric quick change body – E-QCB – system, built on the new 19-tonne Volvo FE Electric 4×2 chassis. The Econ E-QCB can be supplied with three demountable bodies to maximise use of the battery-powered chassis.

It has a 6 cubic metre spreader body for gritting, an insulated end tipper body designed for regular highway maintenance works, and a caged tipper body for refuse collection and recycling.

The Econ E-QCB system uses hydraulic rams and locking systems to switch in 15 minutes. Volvo’s FE Electric has a recharging time of 2.3 hours with a 150kW DC charger, giving a range of up to 150 miles.

This electric 19 tonne trial is the first of its kind for an E-QCB system in the UK and is running in the East Midlands only until 12th June 2023.

The development is the product of a collaboration between Econ Engineering’s R&D team and product specialists from Volvo Trucks UK & Ireland, as well as the supplying dealer Crossroads Truck & Bus.

Ringway managing director Mitesh Solanki said: “For Ringway, this trial further demonstrates how we are constantly seeking to innovate and evolve to meet our carbon reduction goals and those of our clients without compromising the service.”

