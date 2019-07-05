Riwal introduces BIM support

The online library covers building information modelling (BIM) files of 30 machines in Riwal’s rental fleet. The 3D machine models come from manufacturers such as JLG, Genie, Skyjackand Niftylift. All of the machines in the Riwal fleet that have available BIM files will eventually be available online.

The models are to scale and so can be used in combination with other BIM files to create realistic 3D models of construction sites. “This allows contractors to create plans that are more realistic and anticipate where machines are needed,” said the company. In addition, Riwal said that its in-house consultants can advise customers about which aerial work platforms are best suited for their work, and the BIM models can be added directly to construction site models. For example, if a customer needs to install lights or sprinkler systems, Riwal consultants can suggest which aerial work platform is best suited considering factors like entrance sizes and working heights. When these systems need to be repaired in the future, the customer will have a record of the machines needed.

René Timmers, Riwal chief financial officer and responsible for digital and it developments, said: “Riwal places a strong emphasis on innovation, and we believe that these BIM models will help our customers to plan out their work more efficiently. By advising our customers on projects using BIM technology, we aim to make our customers’ jobs easier and more efficient, helping us to provide the best customer experience in the industry.”

Got a story? Email editor@theconstructionindex.co.uk