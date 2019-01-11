RJ MacLeod wins £9.6m contract to eliminate hairpin bend

Cabinet secretary for transport, infrastructure and connectivity Michael Matheson said: “This is a particularly challenging stretch of the A9 to navigate and this investment will improve road safety as well as minimise the need for vehicles to slow down or stop to negotiate the bend.

"The investment is also a positive development for the area which will enhance the skills development of the Scottish construction industry, with approximately 60 jobs expected to be supported in the region during construction.

"Today's announcement takes us closer to realising all of the benefits that this improvement will bring for road users in the north of Scotland."

Construction is expected to get under way this year with completion expected in spring 2020.