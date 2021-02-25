RJ McLeod picked for Highland flood protection scheme

The contract for the construction of the 2km of flood protection will begin in May. The project, which is funded by the Scottish government and Highland Council, is one of 42 prioritised flood protection schemes identified in the National Flood Risk Management Strategy for Scotland.

The flood defence is to be constructed between the Caledonian Canal and Soldier’s Bridge in the River Lochy to increase flood protection to over 300 properties in Caol and Lochyside and provide environmental benefits to the wider community.

Work is due to be completed by 2023 and is designed to ensure that the community will be protected against a 1:200 year storm surge event from Loch Linnhe.

As well as protecting the community, the scheme will improve and increase footpath and cycling provision and will include landscaping, planting, seating areas and play facilities to enhance the Caol foreshore.

Results from the community consultation regarding the finish of the flood wall were concluded in December last year. The results of this consultation and details of the programme for construction will be presented to the local community over the next few weeks and months as the construction plan is developed.

RJ McLeod director Sandy Osborne said: “We are very pleased to be able to continue working with the Highland Council to deliver this important infrastructure project which will provide enhanced flood protection to the local communities, along with a host of other amenity benefits. It follows our successful Highland Council projects on Inverness Flood Scheme, Whitebridge and, soon to be completed, Inverness West Link, where we have been able to deliver a boost to the local economy, not only in terms of employment with a local highland contractor, but also in terms of the extensive and valuable local supply chain of goods and services. An integral part of the project will be community liaison and protection of the environment and we will follow and build on the good practices deployed and refined on these and other highland projects.”

