RLB appoints chairman

Andrew Reynolds, RLB UK chief executive and global chairman

Andrew Reynolds takes on the new position this month alongside his existing role as chief executive of RLB UK.

He takes over from Kenneth Kwan, who is chairman of RLB’s Hong Kong and China practice and will remain a global board member.

Mr Reynolds began his career with RLB in Hong Kong in 2001 and is a chartered quantity surveyor, a fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors and a member of the Association of Project Managers. He has been a member of RLB’s global board since 2017.

