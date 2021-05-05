RLB opens in Belfast and Cardiff

RLB's Belfast office is in Eagle Star House, Upper Queen Street

RLB’s Belfast office, led by partner Jason Brownlee, is the firm’s first in Northern Ireland despite it having regularly worked in the region.

Northern Ireland and Wales announced the expansion of its service provision across the UK with the opening of offices in Belfast and Cardiff. Demonstrating the firm’s strategy of combining global best practice with local experts on the ground, the announcement reflects RLB’s success and growth that has seen an expansion of both its sector and service offering for clients.

Jason Brownlee said: “RLB already has a great track record within Belfast having worked on some key projects across multi-disciplinary schemes so it made sense to strengthen our presence with a permanent office. This allows us to bring a more extensive service offering to the local market and recruiting locally as well as bringing in our experience from other UK, European and global projects.”

The Cardiff office is headed by managing partner Jackie Pinder, who said: “We have been working in Cardiff on a number of projects across the healthcare, education, local authority, residential and retail sectors for a number of years and felt the time was right to extend our presence to the capital city. We want to continue to forge long term relationships with those locally within Wales as well as work with other clients investing in Welsh industry.”

RLB chief executive Andrew Reynolds said: “Northern Ireland and Wales are key expansion areas for RLB that will support our ambitious 2030 growth strategy and we are very pleased to have opened new offices in both of these locations. Our offices in Belfast and Cardiff will strengthen our national coverage to support our drive to offer best service delivery to our clients as well as bringing investment and employment opportunities into these regions.”

