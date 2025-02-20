RLB partner moves to T&A

Gemma Prior

Gemma Prior joins Thomas & Adamson from Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB), where she worked for five years, rising to partner responsible for leading the public sector cost management division in London.

At RLB, she also held the role of national deputy head of education and contributed to winning several of the UK’s largest university and public sector frameworks.

Prior previously held senior positions at Aecom and Currie & Brown.

At Thomas & Adamson she is tasked with growing the firm’s presence in the capital, focusing on residential build-to-rent and commercial office workplace and conversion. She will also seek to diversify into other areas, such as the public sector and life sciences, the company said.

Prior’s appointment follows the recent hiring of associate Stephen Hart to lead the London office’s newly established building surveying team, working alongside Gary Wait, who heads up project management for London.

Founded in 1935, Thomas & Adamson has more than 100 staff across the UK delivering cost management, project management, building surveying, and construction safety services. The firm was taken over by French consulting engineer Egis last year.

John McGuire, director and head of cost management at Thomas & Adamson, said: “Gemma’s appointment marks an exciting step forward for our London office and underscores our commitment to strengthening our capabilities in the capital. Gemma’s energy and expertise in cost management will help us to capitalise on emerging opportunities across key sectors. Offering the full suite of construction services means we can continue to meet the evolving needs of our clients and deliver market-leading projects.”

Gemma Prior added: “Joining Thomas & Adamson at this pivotal time is a fantastic opportunity. The firm’s integration with Egis has created a strong platform for growth, and I’m excited to be part of the next chapter. In particular, I’m looking forward to helping develop the firm’s multi-disciplinary approach, while also working alongside Egis’s equality, diversity, and inclusion lead to foster positive change in the industry.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk