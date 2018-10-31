  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. GooglePlus

Construction News

Thu November 01 2018

Related Information
  1. News
  2. International
  3. RMD Kwikform launches Hong Kong division

RMD Kwikform launches Hong Kong division

16 hours Interserve subsidiary RMD Kwikform has taken its ground shoring division into the international market by launching the business in Hong Kong.

The ground shoring business was set up in the UK in 2015, offering a completely CE-marked fleet of equipment to complement its above-ground systems. The proprietary products, which include heavy-duty horizontal shoring, have been designed using higher-yield steels to achieve strength while being light.

RMD Kwikform’s Hong Kong director Noel Kennedy said: “The launch of our Ground Shoring division in Hong Kong will give our customers access to an advanced engineering solution for below-ground operations. Innovation is at the very heart of our new range, with advanced 3D-modelling allowing us to create the most effective and safe formwork solutions for the Hong Kong market.”

MPU

More News Channels