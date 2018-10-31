RMD Kwikform launches Hong Kong division

The ground shoring business was set up in the UK in 2015, offering a completely CE-marked fleet of equipment to complement its above-ground systems. The proprietary products, which include heavy-duty horizontal shoring, have been designed using higher-yield steels to achieve strength while being light.

RMD Kwikform’s Hong Kong director Noel Kennedy said: “The launch of our Ground Shoring division in Hong Kong will give our customers access to an advanced engineering solution for below-ground operations. Innovation is at the very heart of our new range, with advanced 3D-modelling allowing us to create the most effective and safe formwork solutions for the Hong Kong market.”