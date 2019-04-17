Robertson recruits Laing O’Rourke director

Bryan Glass

Born and trained in New Zealand, Bryan Glass is a chartered civil engineer and was most recently an operations director of Laing O’Rourke’s infrastructure business.

At Laing O’Rourke he worked on the second Severn crossing, Heathrow Terminal 2A, Manchester Metro and Manchester Airport Terminal 2.

Robertson chief executive Derek Shewan said: “Bryan has an impressive roster of experience and brings valuable skills to our civil engineering business as it continues to grow which will be invaluable in the development of the business.

“Bryan will provide strategic and focussed leadership to the business, enabling the Robertson Civil Engineering offering to progress on its journey in becoming recognised as a leading provider in the delivery of infrastructure projects throughout Scotland.”

Bryan Glass said: “I’m very pleased to join a business that has family principles at its heart – principles that have no doubt led Robertson to the leading position it holds across the UK’s built environment sector.

“I’m looking forward to working within the internal framework of the business and developing a project delivery team that will be respected throughout the civil engineering environment in Scotland.”