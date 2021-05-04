Robertson seeks to build new community hub

It has submitted the application for the new Chryston Community Hub to North Lanarkshire Council, on behalf of Hub South West.

The new building, which will be built for North Lanarkshire Council and NHS Lanarkshire, will replace the existing Chryston Primary School at Lindsaybeg Road and will be able to accommodate up to 509 pupils. The community health clinic will support the provision of health services within the local area, through 17 treatment/clinical rooms and a group room.

Stewart Preston, interim regional managing director at Robertson Construction Central West, said: “Chryston Community Hub will be the first project we deliver on behalf of hub South West since securing Tier 1 status last year. The project will become a driver for educational attainment and increased wellbeing within the community.

“The project will deliver a 21st century learning environment for the local community and state-of-the-art health and wellbeing facilities to residents of Chryston, Muirhead, Moodiesburn, Stepps, Gartcosh and Auchinloch, and will feature a brick façade in recognition of the historical production of bricks in the area.”

The new infrastructure around the project will encourage the use of active travel.

Hub South West project director Craig Young said: “We are delighted to progress the Chryston Primary and Community Health project to this important milestone.

“The progression to this stage despite the challenges of Covid demonstrates the resilience and hard work of both the client and our own development teams. The project has provided Hub SW the opportunity to support joint service working between NLC and NHS and drive value in the procurement and delivery of an innovative model of public infrastructure. We look forward to progressing the project to the delivery phase and securing tangible social value in our engagement with local supply chain and local targeted recruitment.”

If approved, construction will begin later this year.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk