Robertson starts £33m Glasgow student block

CGI of Clyde Court student accommodation

The six-storey development, designed by NW Architects, will provide 169 studio bedrooms for students at the University of Glasgow and the University of Strathclyde.

Urbanite Living has appointed Robertson Construction Central Scotland as main contractor to build Clyde Court.

Client and contractor have already carried out a four-month site remediation programme with enabling works to prepare the site for development.

Specialist operator CRM Students will manage and operate the building on completion.

Urbanite project director Adam Sadler said: “This project will help to regenerate an important strategic plot in the city of Glasgow, whilst delivering much needed new residential accommodation.”

He said that there were nearly four students for every student bed in Glasgow. “Clyde Court will at least go some way to help alleviate that with uncompromising living spaces that is both sustainable and adaptable for the future whilst also supporting health and wellbeing of its occupants.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk