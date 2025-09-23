Robertson wins Scottish galleries upkeep deal

The Scottish National Gallery

Robertson Facilities Management (RFM) has won the tender to take on facilities management across eight sites. These include the National Galleries of Scotland’s National, Portrait, Modern One and Modern Two, as well as the Royal Scottish Academy and associated storage facilities around Edinburgh.

The contract, worth £5m over its five-year term, goes live on the December 1st following a mobilisation period.

The venues to be looked after house significant art and heritage treasures, with approximately 120,000 works of art spanning from Botticelli and Titian to the present day, including what is considered to be the world’s greatest collection of Scottish art. In the last year, the National Galleries of Scotland sites attracted more than 2.4 million visitors.

The scope of services cover planned and reactive building maintenance as well as mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) works.

Adrian Mole, executive managing director of Robertson Facilities Management, said: “Our experience in managing complex estates allows us to provide a high standard of service for our partners. Working with the National Galleries of Scotland provides us the opportunity to support one of the country’s most important cultural institutions while strengthening our portfolio.

“We look forward to developing a strong and collaborative partnership that helps the Galleries continue sharing Scotland’s art and heritage with millions of visitors each year.”

The award strengthens RFM’s growing public sector portfolio and supports its strategy to expand operations in Edinburgh. Earlier this year it won a five-year contract for National Records of Scotland in the capital, and is midway through a five-year contract supporting the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service across the country.

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