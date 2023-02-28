Robot brickie works autonomously

A prototype Hadrian bricklayer. FBR is not releasing up-to-date photos of the robot.

Having successfully demonstrated the machine’s ability to lay blocks autonomously, the company now intends to move to a testing and calibration phase.

Upon successful completion of the tests, FBR will work on increasing the laying speed of the Hadrian X before starting field tests later this year. A second Hadrian X is currently being manufactured.

FBR says the Hadrian X features a shuttle block delivery system designed to lay at speeds of up to 500 blocks per hour, which would enable the completion of a typical house in a single day.

The next-generation Hadrian X can lay any existing commercially available blocks, as well as blocks not yet available on the market, including large blocks measuring up to 600mm x 400mm x 300mm and weighing up to 45kg.

FBR managing director and chief executive Mike Pivac commented:

“It is very exciting to have successfully achieved autonomous block laying cycles with the first of our next-generation Hadrian X flagship robots.

“Having successfully laid the most commonly used cement masonry block in the United States and many other countries around the world utilising our new shuttle delivery system, we now turn our focus toward ramping up our speed and building our first house structures at our testing facility over the coming months.”

Pivac added that although FBR has captured a large amount of footage of its technology in operation, it is going to keep all that to itself in order to hang onto its commercial advantage for as long as possible and prevent others ripping off its ideas.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk