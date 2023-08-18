Rocket Rentals adds Chinese diggers to fleet

Rocket Rentals managing director Simon Tomblin (right) with Sany rep Reuben Stapells (left)

It is the first order that Rocket Rentals has placed with the Chinese manufacturer.

Owner-director Simon Tomblin said that initial customer response to the new excavators had been “really positive”.

Leigh Harris, Sany’s UK business development director, said: “It’s fantastic that a high level and renowned UK hire company such as Rocket Rentals has decided to invest in Sany excavators as they strengthen their hire fleet. Our machines are continuing to receive great feedback across the country and this partnership is another excellent endorsement of our products.”

Simon Tomblin said: “We’ve been in discussions with the team at Sany for a while and in the end our decision to invest was based on a number of factors that included the high specification of the machines, the industry leading five-year warranty, price and the relationship that we have built with the team over these past 18 months.”

He added: “In this industry it’s important to keep moving forward and Sany certainly aren’t standing still. They listen to the customer and make changes along the way, which is fantastic. The new machines have all performed really well since arriving and the feedback has been really positive.”

