Roofing supplier sells contracting arm

The sales of Chelmsford-based Eco Green Roofs to managing director Keith Hills was completed on 20th February.

Langley chief executive Tony Silvestri said, “The business had undertaken a review of its long term strategy and decided to stop its green roof installation and contracting activities and re-focus its efforts on its core operation of specification sales. The company will continue to invest in its green infrastructure and sustainability strategies but will now do so through its new Eco Solutions division.”

