Rotherham factory development or Caddick

Start of work on Project Vulcan Seals

Sheffield-based manufacturer Vulcan Seals is building a new engineering research and development centre at Rotherham’s Advanced Manufacturing Park.

The new 52,000 sq ft testing, manufacturing and distribution development will provide a new larger home for the composite seal manufacturer, seven miles from its current home on Troutbeck Road in Sheffield.

The construction work is being led by Caddick under a £9.4m contract, building the contractors portfolio of manufacturing developments. This also includes Schneider Electric’s new £42m factory in Scarborough.

Steve Ford, regional managing director of Caddick Construction Yorkshire & North East, said: “Project Vulcan Seals represents a significant milestone for Rotherham and the wider Yorkshire region as it grows in prominence as the home of advancing innovation and technical excellence. We are very excited to be working on behalf of Vulcan Seals to ensure their relocation and expansion plans deliver a state-of-the-art facility that enables world leading engineering.”

Vulcan Seals chairman and founder Gerard Quinn said: “Vulcan Seals were founded in Sheffield nearly 40 years ago and have evolved into a global manufacturer and supplier of mechanical seals and encapsulated O-rings, with distributors in over 100 countries. Our new global headquarters and manufacturing facilities represent the next phase of that journey, with the aim of strengthening our capabilities, expanding our capacity and reinforcing the quality, consistency and responsiveness our customers rely on worldwide.”

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