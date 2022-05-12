Rototilt introduces tiltrotator for larger machines

The RC9 is Rototilt’s most powerful tiltrotator to date, designed for excavators with breakout forces of up to 280 kN.

New pressure-compensated hydraulics mean that the tiltrotator functions can work independently of each other. This allows the user to tilt and rotate the bucket at the same time, independently of each other.

“With the RC9, we want to bring the customer benefits of the tiltrotator to even more users and large machines,” said sales and marketing manager Per Väppling.

“Larger excavators work on even heavier assignments, which is why it has been important for us to devote a great deal of time to safety, precision and control. The goal has been to achieve optimum parallel operation of tilt function and rotation to provide an improved and smoother operating experience with full control for the machine operator. We wanted to develop this solution in full and without any compromises before launch.”

Promising more to come, he added: “The RC9 marks the start of an exciting year for us, for our partners and not least for our end users. It also marks the start of a new product line that puts control in the hands of the machine operator, where the RC9 is first to be released.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk