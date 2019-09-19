Royal Wharf Pier lifted into place

All images credited to Daniel Lynch / Lynchpix (Instagram)

The pier will enable residents of, and visitors to, the Royal Wharf development to makes use of London’s river bus service.

Developed by Ballymore & Oxley and designed by Nex, the pier will also have a 162 sqm viewing platform and 65-metre walkway.

Main contractor for the £5.7m project is McLaughlin & Harvey, with marine consulting engineer Beckett Rankine as client's representative.

The pier was lifted into place by Dutch contractor Ravestein’s Skylift 2 crane, mounted on its Skylift 3000 jack-up pontoon.

Royal Wharf Pier is part of the Royal Wharf development by Ballymore and Oxley. This new neighbourhood for London will comprise 3,385 riverside properties within the £3.5bn Royal Docks regeneration area.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk