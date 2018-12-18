RSK maintains its growth path

RSK’s founder and CEO Alan Ryder

RSK Group has raised a new funding package in the form of a unitranche senior debt facility from funds managed by Ares Capital Europe.

RSK will use the funding to finance its continued acquisition trail with the aim of doubling in size over the next few years.

Its latest purchases are tree surgeons BTS Group and the TBF Contracting businesses TBF Traffic and TBF Scaffolding, based in Suffolk. Halley McCallum founded BTS in 1988 and acquired the TBF companies in 2014.

The acquired businesses have a combined turnover of £22m, 200 staff and 160 subcontractors.

These are the seventh and eighth acquisitions that RSK has made in the financial year 2018-19, including Central Alliance and rope access specialists CAN. These came on the back of six acquisitions in the previous year

BTS provides arboriculture support for utility companies across the UK, including UK Power Networks, Western Power Distribution and Scottish & Southern Electricity Networks.

TBF Traffic provides road and traffic management services to BTS as well as to utility and civil engineering contractors, while TBF Scaffolding provides services to a range of utility and construction firms on projects of all sizes.

BTS and the TBF companies will join the agriculture, land and property management division of RSK.

Privately-owned RSK now has 36 offices, 2,500 staff and an annual turnover of £200m.

RSK’s founder and CEO Alan Ryder